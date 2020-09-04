© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The Thistle & Shamrock: Banjo Roots And Branches

Published September 4, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT
Our Native Daughters is featured on this week's <em>The Thistle & Shamrock</em>.
More than 60 plucked and stringed West African instruments were the predecessors of the modern banjo. Join Fiona Ritchie to follow the migration of the banjo from its African roots to the heart of American music and hear how it crosses over to sit within the Celtic sound. Bela Fleck, Rhiannon Giddens, Mick Moloney and Our Native Daughters all contribute to the telling of this unique musical story.

