Arts & Culture

Sarah Jarosz Stays Home And Explores A New 'World'

XPN | By Raina Douris,
John Myers
Published September 21, 2020 at 1:24 PM CDT
Sarah Jarosz
Sarah Jarosz

Singer-songwriter Sarah Jarosz has been touring since she was 16 years old, so the 2020 quarantine has been an especially unusual year for her. Her new album, World on the Ground,was made in collaboration with producer and musician John Leventhal, and it takes you to her hometown of Wimberley, Texas, where she introduces you to characters and settings both real and imagined.

You might have heard of Jarosz via her band I'm With Her with Sarah Watkins and Aoife O'Donovan. Or from performing with the house band on Chris Thile's former radio show, Live From Here. Today, we'll get familiar with her solo work as she performs songs from her new album, beginning with "Orange and Blue."

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
John Myers
Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
