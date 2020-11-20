Megan Thee Stallion Shares 'Good News,' Her First Studio Album

Eternal Hot Girl Megan Thee Stallion released her debut album, Good News, in the early hours of Friday.

It's been a tumultuous year for Megan: She landed a Beyoncé feature for the "Savage (Remix)," then somehow topped herself (yet again) with a Cardi B collaboration in the sensational "WAP," her first No. 1 singles. She graced the covers of Time and Rolling Stone. Contributed to the Birds of Prey soundtrack (with Normani). Performed on Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonand Jimmy Kimmel Live. Tied with Drake and Justin Bieber for most award nominations at the BET Hip Hop Awards and People's Choice Awards, respectively. Found the time to pen a powerful New York Timesop-ed, advocating for Black women. Curated a Fashion Nova collection. Earlier this week, GQ named her rapper of the year. Amidst all of her professional accomplishments is one traumatic personal outlier — the Tory Lanez shooting.

Still, Megan continued to shine. In the two years since her breakthrough EP Tina Snow, she's been co-signed by Jay-Z, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and former President Barack Obama. Now, after two more EPs — Feverand Suga — her first full-length project has arrived.

She announced the release in a tweet, "THROUGH SUCH A ROUGH YEAR I FELT LIKE WE COULD ALL USE A LIL GOOD NEWS MY OFFICIAL ALBUM 'GOOD NEWS' DROPS NOV 20TH !" on Nov. 12.

Megan opens Good News with the straightforward "Shots Fired," a track that aptly samples Biggie's 1994 "Who Shot Ya." However, the next 16 tracks showcase a commitment to having fun with a variety of new collaborations such as high-profile firsts with City Girls ("Do It On The Tip"); SZA ("Freaky Girls") Big Sean and 2 Chainz ("Go Crazy").

Along with the album, Megan shared a new music video – the visuals for budding twerk anthem "Body" features cameos from Taraji P. Henson and Blac Chyna.

