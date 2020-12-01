© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Joan Baez, Bruce Cockburn, Odetta And More On Mountain Stage's Holiday Special

By Adam Harris
Published December 1, 2020 at 6:25 AM CST
Joan Baez performs "Rexroth's Daughter" during this hour-long Mountain Stage holiday special.
This hour-long special features seasonal songs, old and new, all recorded live over the years on the Mountain Stage. We'll hear performances from Joan Baez, Bruce Cockburn, Odetta, Loudon Wainwright III, Holly Cole, The Roches, Kathy Mattea, Michael Martin Murphey and more.

SET LIST

  • Larry Groce, "Mountain Stage Theme"

  • Holly Cole, "Maybe This Christmas"

  • Mary Gauthier, "Christmas in Paradise"

  • Loudon Wainwright III, "Christmas Morning"

  • The Roches, "Star of Wonder"

  • Mike Seeger with Tim & Mollie O'Brien, "Singing in the Land"

  • Jim Costa, "Flyin' Baby Jesus"

  • Kathy Mattea, "Christ Child's Lullaby"

  • Victoria Williams, "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

  • Bruce Cockburn, "God Rest ye Merry Gentleman"

  • Odetta, "Last Month of the Year/Mary Had A Baby"

  • Herdman, Hills, Mangsen, "Hot Buttered Rum"

  • Joan Baez, "Rexroth's Daughter"

  • Larry Groce, "Chestnut Orchard"

  • Michael Martin Murphy & Waddie Mitchell, "Auld Lange Syne"

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & CultureNPR News
    Adam Harris
    Adam is a native of Greenbrier County and graduated from Radford University in 2005 with a degree in Music Business and minor in Media Studies. After completing an internship with Mountain Stage, he was hired as Assistant Producer in October 2005. He became Executive Producer when his predecessor and co-founder Andy Ridenour retired in August 2011.
