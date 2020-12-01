Joan Baez, Bruce Cockburn, Odetta And More On Mountain Stage's Holiday Special

This hour-long special features seasonal songs, old and new, all recorded live over the years on the Mountain Stage. We'll hear performances from Joan Baez, Bruce Cockburn, Odetta, Loudon Wainwright III, Holly Cole, The Roches, Kathy Mattea, Michael Martin Murphey and more.

SET LIST

Larry Groce, "Mountain Stage Theme"

Holly Cole, "Maybe This Christmas"

Mary Gauthier, "Christmas in Paradise"

Loudon Wainwright III, "Christmas Morning"

The Roches, "Star of Wonder"

Mike Seeger with Tim & Mollie O'Brien, "Singing in the Land"

Jim Costa, "Flyin' Baby Jesus"

Kathy Mattea, "Christ Child's Lullaby"

Victoria Williams, "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

Bruce Cockburn, "God Rest ye Merry Gentleman"

Odetta, "Last Month of the Year/Mary Had A Baby"

Herdman, Hills, Mangsen, "Hot Buttered Rum"

Joan Baez, "Rexroth's Daughter"

Larry Groce, "Chestnut Orchard"

Michael Martin Murphy & Waddie Mitchell, "Auld Lange Syne"

