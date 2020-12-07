© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

NPR Music's Listening Party For The Top 5 Songs Of 2020

By Lars Gotrich
Published December 7, 2020 at 2:07 PM CST
From left to right: Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Mickey Guyton, Christine and the Queens, Cardi B.
Update: The Listening Party has ended, but you can listen an edited version of the conversation in yourAll Songs Consideredfeed.

Now that you've read and listened to NPR Music's list of the 100 Best Songs of 2020, let's talk about it. All Songs Consideredhost Robin Hilton, NPR critic Ann Powers, Louder Than A Riot host Sidney Madden and NPR Music contributor Christina Lee take us from Bad Bunny's dizzying opus "Safaera" to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's gloriously raunchy "WAP" in a live conversation about the year's greatest songs.

The Best Music Of 2020

Lars Gotrich
