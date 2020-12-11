Painting Worth More Than A Quarter Million Dollars Lost At Airport, Found In Dumpster

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A painting by the surrealist artist Yves Tanguy is worth more than a quarter of a million dollars. It was seen recently not in a museum, but in a recycling dumpster. A French businessman accidentally left the painting at an airport before he boarded a flight. Once he landed, he realized his mistake, so his nephew went to find it. And along with the police, they tracked the painting down.