This, That, Or The Other: Craps, Supergroup, Or G.I. Joe?

When comedy clubs across the country shut down, comedian Ray Ellin quickly adapted. The executive producer of Comedy Central's This Week at the Comedy Cellarfounded Comedy Cloud, which produces digital standup shows with comics across the country.

Ellin joined NPR's Ask Me Another with actor Richard Kind — who's starred in shows like Mad About You, Spin Cityand Curb Your Enthusiasm.

For their first game, Kind and Ellin get competitive in a round of This, That or the Other. They must sort out which things are G.I. Joe figurines, which things are terms used in the game craps, and which things are popular musical supergroups.

Heard on:Richard Kind & Nnamdi Asomugha: Seriously, Ask Me Another

