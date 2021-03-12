Virginia Man Wants To Set The Record For World's Spiciest Beer

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Seems like there's a world record for everything except, apparently, the world's spiciest beer. Ray Parrish, who owns Maltese Brewing Company in Virginia, wants to change that. A former physics major, Parrish connected with a physics professor and a biochemistry major from his alma mater. The trio hope to determine the heat index of Maltese's Signal One 2.0 beer, a pineapple IPA made with 500 Carolina Reaper chilis. I'm going to stick with a glass of cabernet. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.