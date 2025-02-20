© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Unity Award winner Jim Gaillard transforms lives and homes in Milwaukee

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Xcaret Nuñez
Published February 20, 2025 at 11:47 AM CST
Kevin J. Miyazaki
/
Milwaukee Magazine
Jim Gaillard (pictured above) trains marginalized Milwaukeeans into sustaining careers in the skilled trades and improves blighted housing along the way.

The February issue of Milwaukee Magazine features five winners of its 2025 Unity Awards. The awards highlight people and organizations making Milwaukee a more equitable and vibrant place to live.

One of the recipients is Jim Gaillard. He’s a master electrician, Vice President of Ezekiel Community Development Corporation, and founder and CEO of WHIRE Electric.

Gaillard was recognized for training marginalized Milwaukeeans in the construction trades by rehabbing blighted local homes.

Lake Effect’s Xcaret Nuñez speaks with Gaillard about his journey to becoming a master electrician, what motivates his mentorship and how Ezekiel HOPE helps transform lives.

Listen to the full conversation between Lake Effect's Xcaret Nuñez and Unity Award winner Jim Gaillard

You can find an article about Gaillard and other Unity Award winners in Milwaukee Magazine’s February Issue, which is out now.
Xcaret Nuñez
Xcaret is a WUWM producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Xcaret Nuñez
