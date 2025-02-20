Unity Award winner Jim Gaillard transforms lives and homes in Milwaukee

The February issue of Milwaukee Magazine features five winners of its 2025 Unity Awards. The awards highlight people and organizations making Milwaukee a more equitable and vibrant place to live.

One of the recipients is Jim Gaillard. He’s a master electrician, Vice President of Ezekiel Community Development Corporation , and founder and CEO of WHIRE Electric.

Gaillard was recognized for training marginalized Milwaukeeans in the construction trades by rehabbing blighted local homes.

Lake Effect’s Xcaret Nuñez speaks with Gaillard about his journey to becoming a master electrician, what motivates his mentorship and how Ezekiel HOPE helps transform lives.

Listen to the full conversation between Lake Effect's Xcaret Nuñez and Unity Award winner Jim Gaillard Listen • 30:46