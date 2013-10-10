© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

Everyone The U.S. Government Owes Money To, In One Graph

By Quoctrung Bui
Published October 10, 2013 at 6:14 AM CDT

If Congress doesn't raise the debt ceiling soon, the U.S. government won't be able to pay its debts. Here's who the government owes money to — all the holders of U.S. Treasury debt, broken down by category and by how much government debt they hold.

For more, see our story: What A U.S. Default Would Mean For Pensions, China And Social Security

Update: There were two misspellings in the original version of the graphic. Thanks to the commenters who pointed this out.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Economy & BusinessNPR News
Quoctrung Bui
See stories by Quoctrung Bui