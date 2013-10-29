New Fries Help Burger King To A Whopper Of An Earnings Boost

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with lots of hamburgers.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: Burger King is reporting a stunning jump in earnings - nearly $70 million in the last quarter. A year ago, third-quarter profits were just over $6 million. Burger King's stock rose on the news to $21 a share - that's about six Whoppers a share. But namesake burgers might not be responsible for the growth. Customers flocked to locations in the U.S. and Canada to taste the Satisfry, a supposedly healthier French fry. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.