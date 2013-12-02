Five Cyber Monday Stories From NPR's Archives

The term Cyber Monday wasn't established until 2005, but online shopping was popular even in the early days of the Internet.

Analysts questioned how business models would have to change. Retail stores came up with new partnerships to help lure buyers into an online shopping world. A little company called Amazon helped us feel comfortable buying items online. And the simple perk of "free shipping" tried to make a dent in holiday sales.

These five stories on online shopping and Cyber Monday are taken from NPR's archives. They were curated by Janel Kinlaw on our Tumblr page.





Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.