U.S. Olympians Are Without Their Greek Yogurt

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And our Last Word In Business today? Dairy drama. Yogurt maker Chiobani is full of Olympic spirit. The Team USA sponsor has decorated containers of Greek yogurt in honor of the games with stars and stripes, Olympic rings. Chiobani's also launched a major television ad campaign.

(SOUNDBITE OF CHIOBANI TV AD)

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Anyway, Sochi-bound shipments of Chiobani aren't actually making it to the athletes. Five thousand cups of the various flavored Greek yogurt are stuck in customs at Newark International Airport. Russian officials say Chiobani failed to complete the necessary paperwork to allow the yogurt to enter the country. Now, New York Sen. Charles Schumer has stepped into the dispute.

GREENE: The New York-based company has created a boom in Schumer's state. And he sent a letter to Russia's ambassador, saying there's simply no time to waste in getting our Olympic athletes and employees a nutritious and delicious breakfast.

Looks like Team USA might have to settle for a Russian breakfast, Renee. Maybe Kasha.

MONTAGNE: How does that taste?

GREENE: Delicious.

MONTAGNE: Oh, OK. Well, this is the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News I'm Renee Montagne.

