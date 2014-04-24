© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Economy & Business

American Journalist Freed By Kidnappers In Eastern Ukraine

By Scott Neuman
Published April 24, 2014 at 12:14 PM CDT
U.S. journalist Simon Ostrovsky in Moscow in 2004. He was reportedly released on Thursday after being held briefly by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Simon Ostrovsky, the Vice News journalist who was reportedly seized by pro-Russian insurgents in eastern Ukraine earlier this week, has been released, according to his employer.

"VICE News is delighted to confirm that our colleague and friend Simon Ostrovsky has been safely released and is in good health," the website reports on Thursday.

"We would like to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time. Out of respect for Simon and his family's privacy, we have no further statement at this time," Vice News said.

As we reported on Wednesday, the American journalist was kidnapped by masked gunmen in the restive eastern Ukrainian city of Slovyansk.

Later, Stella Khorosheva, a spokeswoman for the kidnappers, said of their captive, "he's fine," but added that he was being held on suspicion of "bad activities." She did not elaborate.

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
