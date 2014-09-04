Michael Bloomberg Will Return To Run His Media Company

DON GONYEA, HOST:

NPR Business News starts with Bloomberg returning to Bloomberg - that's Bloomberg as in former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. He's going back to run Bloomberg L.P. - the financial data and media company he founded. Mike Bloomberg maintained ownership of 88 percent of the company but said he never intended to return to work there after 12 years running the Big Apple. He's been devoting himself to advocacy work with gun control and public health since leaving the mayor's office, but now the company has announced that Daniel Doctoroff, who has led Bloomberg L.P. since 2011, will step aside at the end of this year. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.