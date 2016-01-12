© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

Rupert Murdoch And Jerry Hall Say They're Getting Married

By Bill Chappell
Published January 12, 2016 at 8:14 AM CST

They only met last summer — but now media mogul Rupert Murdoch, 84, and former supermodel Jerry Hall, 59, say they're planning a wedding. The pair announced their upcoming nuptials in Britain's The Times, which Murdoch owns.

Murdoch, the billionaire executive chairman of News Corp., and Hall, the former partner of Mick Jagger, "have been dating since late summer," The Times reports. The couple made their plans public Tuesday by posting a short notice in the newspaper's Births, Marriages and Deaths page.

In the notice, Murdoch and Hall said they "are delighted to announce their engagement."

The marriage will technically be the first for Hall, whose nine-year marriage to Mick Jagger was declared invalid and annulled in 1999. She has four children from her long relationship with the Rolling Stones singer.

It'll be the fourth for Murdoch, who split with Wendi Deng Murdoch in 2013. He has six children.

According to The Times, Hall and Murdoch had their first outing as a couple in October, at the final of the Rugby World Cup. They also appeared at the Golden Globe Awards over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Economy & BusinessNPR News
Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Bill Chappell