Lawmakers, Unions Reach Deal To Raise California's Minimum Wage To $15

Lawmakers and labor unions in California have reached a deal to raise the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The tentative agreement would end a lengthy dispute between California Gov. Jerry Brown and unions, Danielle Karson reports for NPR.

Under the new deal — which still needs to go before the state legislature — the minimum wage would increase gradually over the next six years.

The minimum wage in the state increased to $10 in January, under legislation passed in 2013.

Labor unions in California have been pushing for another increase, but lawmakers weren't biting. Then the unions led a campaign to put the question of a wage hike before state voters in November — and days ago, one such initiative qualified for the ballot.

That initiative would gradually raise wages by a dollar a year for the next five years, and "impose future increases with inflation," The Los Angeles Times reports.

Gov. Brown hopes the new deal between legislators and unions will "preempt the need for putting a wage initiative on a ballot," Danielle Karson reports.

