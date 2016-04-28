Florida Gov. Scott Tries To Attract Businesses To The Sunshine State

LOURDES GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

Florida's governor, Republican Rick Scott, is trying to bring jobs to the Sunshine State by taking aim at states with Democratic leaders. NPR's Greg Allen reports on his latest trade mission.

GREG ALLEN, BYLINE: In a bid to lure jobs to Florida, Governor Scott has visited Pennsylvania, California, Kentucky, New York and Connecticut, all states that had Democratic governors. In Connecticut, he tried - unsuccessfully, no surprise - to convince Yale University to move the 300-year-old campus to Florida. Next week, Scott is making his second trade mission to California. To pave the way, Florida's economic development body bought time for a radio ad attacking the state for raising the minimum wage.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: Seven hundred thousand, that's many California jobs will be lost thanks to the politicians raising the minimum wage.

ALLEN: California's Democratic Governor Jerry Brown and legislative leaders struck a deal last month to phase in a $15-per-hour minimum wage. The Scott administration says that's reason enough to relocate.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Ready to leave California? Go to Florida instead. No state income tax, and Governor Scott has cut regulations.

ALLEN: Governor Brown's press secretary shot back. Since Scott last visited, California has added twice as many jobs as Florida, he said, while, quote, "taking bold action on issues Governor Scott continues to ignore, like climate change and poverty." Greg Allen, NPR News, Miami. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.