Economy & Business

Orlando's LGBT Bars Respond Differently To Pulse Massacre

By Kirk Siegler,
Published June 14, 2016 at 3:30 PM CDT

The Orlando shootings sent a wave of shock across the city that is known as a premier destination for gay nightlife. Pulse is one of about a dozen gay bars and nightclubs. Some clubs closed temporarily at the request of police while safety protocols are revised; others are hiring armed security guards and remaining open.

Corrected: June 19, 2016 at 11:00 PM CDT
We incorrectly give Brandon Llewellyn's first name as Brian.
As a correspondent on NPR's national desk, Kirk Siegler covers rural life, culture and politics from his base in Boise, Idaho.