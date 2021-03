Last week, we got the latest federal deficit numbers for the past fiscal year. And largely because of the big corporate and income tax cuts at the end of 2017, something unusual is happening in the relationship between the economy and the deficit. Cardiff talks with Jared Bernstein about this anomaly.

Music by. Find us:Twitter/Facebook.

Subscribe to our show onApple Podcasts,PocketCastsandNPR One.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.