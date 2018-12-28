Indicators Of The Year: #MeToo

This year was a big year for women. Hundreds of women came forward to report harassment in the workplace and hundreds of men in prominent positions lost their. Workplace cultures everywhere started to shift as more women felt empowered to come forward and report their experiences. Today on The Indicator, we talk with Heidi Shierholz, the director of policy at the Economic Policy Institute, about how the strong economy helped the #MeToo movement, and what is still holding some women back from speaking up.

Music by. Find us:Twitter/Facebook.

Subscribe to our show onApple Podcasts,PocketCastsandNPR One.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.