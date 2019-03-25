Survey Finds Shoppers Under The Influence Are Spending More

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So here's the good news. Fewer Americans are drunk shopping these days. The bad news - drunk shoppers are spending more. That's according to an annual survey from finder.com. They project Americans as a whole will spend about $40 billion shopping under the influence in 2019, up from 30 billion last year. The most common item people buy - food. I guess those jumbo slices of pizza really add up - I mean, hypothetically speaking. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.