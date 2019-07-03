© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Economy & Business

Have You Ever Been Conned? NPR Wants To Hear From You

By Jess Jiang
Published July 3, 2019 at 10:06 AM CDT
Have you been conned or scammed? We want to talk to you.
Updated on July 26

Millions of people are conned each year. NPR wants to hear your stories. What happened, and how has the experience changed you? What do you wish you could have told your former self?

NPR's Rough Translation and Planet Money teams are putting together a show about confidence games. If you've been conned or defrauded, we want to hear from you. Tell us by filling out the form below.

This form was closed on July 25.

Jess Jiang
Jess Jiang is the producer for NPR's international podcast, Rough Translation. Previously, Jess was a producer for Planet Money. In 2014, she won an Emmy for the team's T-shirt project. She followed the start of the t-shirt's journey, from cotton farms in Mississippi to factories in Indonesia. But her biggest prize has been getting to drive a forklift, back hoe, and a 35-ton digger for a story. Jess got her start in public radio at Studio 360—though, if you search hard enough, you can uncover a podcast she made back in college.
