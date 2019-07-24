Walmart Remakes 'Loser' Birthday Cake

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Elizabeth Jones of Bonne Terre, Mo., was turning 2, and her mom asked Walmart to make a cake that read, happy birthday, Lizard - Lizard is Elizabeth's nickname. But something got lost in translation. Elizabeth's mom posted a picture of the sad-looking toddler and a cake that read, happy birthday, loser. There is a silver lining, though. Remember - Lizard is 2. She had no idea what the cake said, and her mom made them redo it. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.