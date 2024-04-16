Lake sturgeon spawning season on Wolf River — a conservation love story

One of the oldest fish species still around is the lake sturgeon. The torpedo-shaped fish’s family line dates as far back as 136 million years ago.

Susan Bence / WUWM Sturgeon checking out conditions in the Wolf River as they make their way upstream.

Today’s lake sturgeon can live for a century and grow up to 85 inches in length. Their existence hasn’t been easy, in part because of overfishing. But in recent decades, Wisconsin has doubled down on restoring the giant fish.

In fact, the Lake Winnebago system is home to one of the largest lake sturgeon populations in the world. Right now conservation efforts are on full display along the Wolf River in Outagamie County where sturgeon were moving upstream and people crowded to watch.

A collection of DNR biologists, lake sturgeon technicians and some volunteers from UW-Stevens Point perched along rocks that line the river's edge. Families crowded as close as they could to take in the process as two people used nets to corral the giant fish — some weighing more than 70 pounds — up and out of the water.

The fish were quickly held in place to be measured, weighed and tagged.

Advanced sturgeon fisheries technician Emily McParlane calls this the job of her dreams. “I went to University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point for my undergrad and I volunteered for the fish when I wasn’t 100% positive this was what I wanted to do. I had so much fun that this became my life and my passion,” McParlane says.

Today she's tagging the sturgeon. “We are marking our fish for our populations estimates," McParlane says.

Susan Bence / WUWM Measuring, weighing and tagging sturgeon with a goal of releasing them back in the water as quickly as possible.

The Winnebago system (of which the Wolf River is a part) has one of the largest lake sturgeon populations.

“Which also gives us the ability to take eggs and give them to less reproducing systems all over the country. So we’re able to help them rehabilitate their sturgeon systems," McParlane says. That includes in the state of Georgia. “Warms Spring Hatchery, they’re already on their way up so hopefully we’ll be able to get them eggs soon,” McParlane says.

As soon as the fish are ready, that can happen. “We need enough males and females that are ready to go,” McParlane says.

Right now, McParlene and the rest of the team are working with can’t wait to return to the river. It’s not an elegant return. A tarp lies over the boulders that separate the fish from its waters, creating a bumpy slide back into the river.

McParlene watched the sturgeon, and the people gathered to watch them. “It’s just amazing so see and people to work with the public and the fish that everyone loves," she says.