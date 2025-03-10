The race to cut greenhouse gas emissions in Wisconsin Legislature

A bill was introduced in the Wisconsin Legislature last month by Democratic legislators and environmental groups. Called the Climate Accountability Act, it proposes cutting Wisconsin’s greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

Rep. Supreme Moore Omokunde is one of the lead sponsors, and the bill is also being spearheaded by Citizen Citizen Action of Wisconsin. Robert Kraig the group’s executive director, joins Rep. Moore Omokunde in discussing their strategy for passing the bill in a divided legislature.

Moore Omokunde previously helped spearhead a city-county Climate and Equity Task Force. Milwaukee's city council later adopted the plan. That work informs the bill he is now proposing. Moore Omokunde introduced a similar bill a few years ago, but it failed. This time, proponents are emphasizing the urgency of reducing emissions in hopes of building consensus and driving action.

The best time to do this was 10 years ago, the second best time to do it is right now...we need to get something done.



-Representative Supreme Moore Omokunde

"What we want to do is create a rural-urban bridge and make sure that what's happening in your communities over in this rural area is also happening and affecting folks in these urban areas," says Moore Omokunde. "We know that Black and brown folks feel the brunt of climate change the most in certain areas in the city. And so, we want to take that into consideration as we formulate any plan."

Kraig explains how climate change is becoming a more prominent political talking point as the general public turns more attention to it. He says, "There's a climate crisis, and it's immediate—we need to take the necessary action. It tells us we have to cut emissions in half within five years, by 2030. This is going to create a huge number of jobs, and it's going to reduce pollution directly. So, this is a win-win proposition."

Moore Omokunde adds, "What's next is we go and talk to more people and start to have those tough conversations… so, that’s really what’s next—a lot of talking and conversation behind closed doors."