Harris and Trump campaigns have active week reaching out to Black and Latino voters in Milwaukee

The presidential campaigns of Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump will make another pitch to Milwaukee-area voters Friday night. Trump will hold a rally at Fiserv Forum, while Harris will speak at State Fair Park, following remarks from musician Cardi B and performances by several rap artists and the R&B group the Isley Brothers.

The Harris/Walz campaign has held several get-out-the-vote events this week in Milwaukee, emphasizing outreach to Black voters.

Thursday evening at the Institute for the Preservation of African American Music and Arts, 3200 W. Hampton Ave., former President Bill Clinton spoke to a predominantly Black audience that included numerous clergy members. Clinton criticized Trump’s often abrasive style and says it has affected others.

“If we raised our children the way Donald Trump has raised politicians, they’d all have to go to some sort of reform school before they could ever go to college or to work,” Clinton said.

Clinton also praised the Biden-Harris administration’s accomplishments, including the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Chuck Quirmbach Some of the attendees at the Clinton event.

The Wisconsin GOP this week criticized the Clinton visit, saying, “Good luck with that,” if Democrats are turning to the controversial former president to try "to convince voters that decency and character are on the ballot."

But an audience member Thursday evening, Romell Brown, said Clinton is a good messenger for Vice President Harris.

“He’s Bill. I mean, I, I like Bill Clinton," Brown said, adding that he likes Harris’ plan for increasing the supply of housing.

Another audience member, who gave her name as Tanya, appreciates Clinton’s experience of eight years in the White House.

“He’s been there. He’s done it. So, you know, he’s a great face for this," she said.

Tanya said her most important issues this year are support for women’s rights and tackling climate change.

Chuck Quirmbach Actor Kerry Washington speaks with the children of get out the vote volunteers Oct. 27, at a Democratic Party campaign office in Milwaukee.

The Democrats' get-out-the-vote efforts in Milwaukee began this week on Sunday, when actor Kerry Washington spoke to volunteers at a campaign office on the northwest side. WUWM asked Washington about Trump's efforts this year to win a sizable percentage of the Black and Latino vote.

She began her answer by praising Harris' plans to address inflation and boost housing, then added: "You contrast that with the plans by the Trump campaign to enact Project 2025, that would be horrendous for people of color."

Trump has tried to distance himself from that Heritage Foundation proposal. But liberal groups say, among other things, Project 2025 would dismantle essential agencies and regulations that protect civil rights and racial equity.

Trump will get a chance to make his case Friday night in downtown Milwaukee, a couple of hours before Harris speaks in West Allis, following her afternoon stops in Janesville and Appleton.

It's unclear if these will be the last campaign stops in the area before Tuesday's election.