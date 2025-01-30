Rally supports MPS teacher informing undocumented students' families about Safe Haven Resolution

A Milwaukee Public Schools teacher hopes to be back at work after serving a one-day suspension without pay on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, for what she says was informing her students’ families about the school district’s efforts to protect against deportations under the Trump administration.

Alondra Garcia, a second-grade teacher at Allen-Field Elementary on Milwaukee’s near south side, works at one of the city’s oldest English-Spanish bilingual schools.

On Wednesday, Garcia read to news reporters a text she sent in November to the families of her students.

In part of the message, Garcia said she had gathered resources to share in case U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted raids at MPS.

“My plan is to send those resources home with your child so they are prepared. You are prepared. Please send me a message directly if you are interested in this information so I can print the necessary resources. If you want to talk to me more in depth, I am always available by text or call,” Garcia wrote in her text.

Garcia says that given the current political climate, she wanted to share the MPS Safe Haven Resolution, passed seven years ago, which designates all district sites as safe havens for undocumented students and families. The resolution also states that any ICE actions on school grounds will be opposed by all legal means available.

Chuck Quirmbach Allen-Field Elementary School, 730 W. Lapham Blvd., Milwaukee

Garcia says a parent complained to Allen-Field Principal Fritz Blandon, and she eventually received a one-day suspension for what she says Blandon told her was a violation of employee rules of conduct.

Garcia’s situation led to a rally of about 75 supporters Wednesday outside Allen-Field Elementary.

The rally included several chants, such as, “Money for housing and education, not for jails and deportations!”

Chuck Quirmbach Christine Neumann-Ortiz, of Voces de la Frontera, speaks during Wednesday's rally for Alondra Garcia, who is just to the right of Neumann-Ortiz in this photo.

Christine Neumann-Ortiz, of the group Voces de la Frontera, told the crowd that immigrant families need the information Garcia offered to provide.

“They want it. It’s their right to get it, and it shows a grave disconnect between a principal that is standing in the way,” Neumann-Ortiz said.

A statement from MPS does not mention Garcia but says:

“MPS recognizes the uncertainty many of our families and staff may be experiencing as communications and tensions rise nationwide regarding immigration laws. During this time, MPS remains steadfast in its commitment to providing a safe and supportive learning environment for all of our students and staff. MPS has been a safe haven for students and families of any immigration status since 2017 and will continue to be a support to all of our families.”

Voces de la Frontera is holding a meeting for parents on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025 to discuss Garcia’s case.

