Putting On Einstein's Glasses

Whenever you look at the teeming, rich and oh-so-various world, if you've got the right eyes, if you've got the eyes of a mathematician, you will find patterns — simple, elegant forms hiding in everything you see. Those patterns explain why sugar dissolves in a cup of coffee, why clouds release rain, why a heavy plane can climb into the sky.

Non-mathematicians miss all this. We see the flurry of what's happening, not the tight logic underneath. But now comes this minute-and-a-half little video — a cheat sheet for math-challenged folks like me. It shows us what it's like to look around as if we were Galileo or Einstein or that kid who always raised his hand first in math class ... This is what they get to see ...

Thanks to Aatish Bhatia for sending this my way.

