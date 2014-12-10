Boredom On The Border Between Liberia And Guinea

1 of 7 — The bright yellow steel bridge over St. John's River is an official border crossing between Liberia and Guinea. The Liberian-Guinean border has been closed since July to help curb the spread of Ebola.

