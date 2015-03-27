How Can Video Games Improve Our Real Lives?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Press Play

About Jane McGonigal's TED Talk

When Jane McGonigal was bedridden after a concussion, she gave herself a prescription: play a game. She says games helped her get better, and for many of us, virtual games can improve our real lives. Here's her first TED Talk about using games to solve real world problems:

"When we're in game worlds, I believe that many of us become the best version of ourselves."

About Jane McGonigal

Jane McGonigal is a researcher of games and Director of Games Research & Development at the Institute for the Future. She is the author of the book Reality is Broken: Why Games Make Us Better and How They Can Change the World. Several years ago she suffered a serious concussion; she created a collaborative multiplayer game to get through it, called Superbetter.

