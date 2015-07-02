© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Health & Science

Sweeping Or Skydiving? When Counting Calories It's All The Same

By Alyson Hurt,
Mary MclainMeredith Rizzo
Published July 2, 2015 at 11:09 AM CDT
Skydiving and vacuuming burn the same number of calories. So what'll it be, thrills or a clean carpet?
Sure, playing in the women's World Cup burns a lot more energy than watching the women's World Cup. But the number of calories expended in sports and daily activities isn't always so obvious.

To figure it out, we dove into this database compiled by Arizona State University. It charts the energy expenditure for hundreds of activities, from mainstream ("bicycling, leisure, 5.5 mph") to obscure ("caulking, chinking log cabin").

As part of our sports and health series and poll with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the , we've picked a few of our favorites.

Calories burned by a 200-pound person in 30 minutes:

Alyson Hurt
Mary Mclain
Meredith Rizzo
