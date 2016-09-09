What Data Will Be Discovered By The World's Most Powerful Telescope?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Big Data Revolution

About Andrew Connolly's TED Talk

Big Data is everywhere — even the skies. Astronomer Andrew Connolly shows how large amounts of data are being collected about our universe, and how it will help lead to new discoveries.

About Andrew Connolly

Astronomer Andrew Connolly is a professor at University of Washington. His research focuses on understanding the evolution of our universe, by studying how structures evolve on small and large scales — from the search for asteroids to the clustering of distant galaxies. He's a ten-year veteran of the Large Synoptic Sky Survey, and is now anticipating the massive data stream from the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope.

