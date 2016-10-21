Can A Place Still Be Home Even After Becoming Toxic?

Part 6 of the TED Radio Hour episodeToxic

About Holly Morris's TED Talk

Even thirty years after the devastating nuclear accident in Chernobyl, there are still people who call the place home. Filmmaker Holly Morris tells the stories of the mostly elderly women who decided to stay despite the toxicity.

About Holly Morris

Holly Morris is a writer, producer and director. She is the author of Adventure Divas: Searching the Globe for a New Kind of Heroine and writer and director of its companion PBS documentary series. A former National Geographic Adventure columnist and essayist, Morris is also a contributor to The New York Times, among other publications.

