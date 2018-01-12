Tim Kruger: How Do We Slow Climate Change Before It's Too Late?

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hour episodeThe Big Five.

About Tim Kruger's TED Talk

To tackle climate change, geoengineer Tim Kruger is developing technology that could remove large quantities of CO2 from the atmosphere. But he says it takes unprecedented cooperation to make it work.

About Tim Kruger

Tim Kruger is a geoengineering researcher at the University of Oxford. As the program manager for the the Oxford Geoengineering Programme, he develops and evaluates technologies to avoid the dangerous consequences of climate change — technologies that are both technically feasible and not disruptive to the environment.

Kruger is also the CEO of Origen Power, which is developing a process that uses natural gas to generate electricity in a way that removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

