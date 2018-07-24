© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

WATCH: Why It's Usually Hotter In A City

By Christopher Joyce,
Becky Harlan
Published July 24, 2018 at 9:12 PM CDT

In the summer, the temperature in New York City is about 7 degrees Fahrenheit higher than in its surrounding areas, according to NASA. That is not unusual. Cities are often warmer than their suburbs because of a phenomenon called "the heat island effect." The way a city is designed — the building materials used, the way streets are arranged, the lack of canopy — can actually sequester heat.

More than half of the world's population (and growing) live in cities, so interest in figuring out how to cool them down might be growing, too.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Health & ScienceNPR News
Christopher Joyce
Christopher Joyce is a correspondent on the science desk at NPR. His stories can be heard on all of NPR's news programs, including NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition.
See stories by Christopher Joyce
Becky Harlan
Becky Harlan is a visual and engagement editor for NPR's Life Kit.
See stories by Becky Harlan