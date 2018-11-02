Yasmin Green: How Did The Internet Become A Platform For Hate Groups?

Part 3 of theTED Radio Hour episodeUnintended Consequences.

About Yasmin Green's TED Talk

Extremist groups have co-opted the Internet's connective power to recruit members. Yasmin Green explores how the Internet has allowed extremism to spread, and how technology can combat it.

About Yasmin Green

Yasmin Green is the director of research and development at Jigsaw, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. that uses technology to address global security challenges.

Some of her projects include Against Violent Extremism, which brings together the first online network of former extremists, and the Redirect Method, an intervention that uses targeted ads to counter online radicalization.

Green was the co-chair of the European Commission's Working Group On Online Radicalization. She is a member of the Aspen Ideas Cyber Strategy Group and a senior adviser on innovation at Oxford Analytica.

