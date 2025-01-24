'Ugh. Do I have to?' Honest questions (and answers!) about cardio, illustrated

You know that cardio exercise is good for your health. But it can be hard to work up the motivation to do it.

If you're in the camp of folks who are dragging their feet to start working out again, this comic is for you.

Dr. Jayne Morgan , a cardiologist and the vice president of medical affairs at Hello Heart, a cardiovascular health tracking app, answers honest questions about the subject, and explains how to incorporate more heart-pumping movement into your everyday life.

This comic was illustrated by Life Kit editor Malaka Gharib.

The digital story was edited by Meghan Keane. The visual editor is Beck Harlan. We'd love to hear from you. Leave us a voicemail at 202-216-9823, or email us at LifeKit@npr.org.

Copyright 2025 NPR