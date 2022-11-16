Hospitals in Albuquerque are crowded with pediatric RSV infections

Nash Jones grew up in Albuquerque and recently returned home after 11 years away living in Portland, OR, and Oakland, CA. Nash’s passion for the spoken word is centered around storytelling, so they work to focus their episodes of Spoken Word Hour on that specific practice. Nash appreciates Story’s ability to build empathy and understanding across difference and hopes their episodes of Spoken Word Hour can help to do just that. Nash is a storyteller themself and has performed on stages across the Bay Area and now, Albuquerque. They sit on the Board of Directors of Storytellers of New Mexico, a statewide nonprofit, and are the producer and host of Duke City Story Slam, a monthly live storytelling event in Downtown Albuquerque.