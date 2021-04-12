Tom Daykin has been covering commercial development at the Journal Sentinel since 1995.

During that time, he's reported on not just the ongoing transformation of downtown Milwaukee, but also has covered big changes throughout the city, including the Menomonee Valley, Walker's Point and the Harbor District, as well as developments in other communities throughout southeastern Wisconsin.

A 1984 graduate from the University of Iowa, Daykin's also been a reporter at the Milwaukee Sentinel, Racine Journal Times, Lexington Herald-Leader and Iowa City Press-Citizen.

