© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
Lake Effect Segments

Making Milwaukee's Downtown Better For Pedestrians Will Be Top Of Mind In The New Development Plan

Published March 17, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT
The Hop
Chuck Quirmbach
/
WUWM
The Hop was one of the key parts in achieving a more connected downtown set out by the 2010 Downtown Area Plan.

In 2010, the Milwaukee Common Council adopted the Downtown Area Plan to push forward development plans to improve the city’s downtown. One of the big goals of the plan was to help downtown feel more connected to the rest of the city and to help Milwaukeeans connect with each other.

After more than a decade with the 2010 plan, city leaders are drawing up a new one based on the successes and failures in downtown.

Tom Daykin reports on commercial development for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, he says one the key elements of the plan was to add a Milwaukee streetcar, a goal that was realized in 2018 with The Hop.

“[The Hop] drew more riders than expected in its first year but then we had the pandemic and that ridership really fell off last year in 2020,” he says.

But Daykin says the current route of The Hop is not meant to be the end and it’s going to take further development to expand the service.

The future plan is to have streetcars that reach all the way to the lakefront, but the much-delayed Couture high rise will need to be built first as The Hop is designed to go through a transit station of the first level of the Couture. The 44-story building’s transit hub is currently scheduled to be completed in June of 2022.

“We’re more connected now then we were in 2010. We’re not anywhere near as envisioned by the people who are backing The Hop and other forms of mass transit,” he says.

Daykin says the new plan will also take on the goal of making the city more friendly to pedestrians and bikers. He says examples like the Fiserv Forum and the surrounding area show a model of what a more street-level friendly downtown could look like.

He points to areas like the Haymarket neighborhood, the blocks surround the Milwaukee Intermodal Station and the lakefront all of areas that could gain attention in the city’s plan, which should be released towards the end of this year or beginning of 2022.

“What’s part of all this is trying to create better pedestrian, safer pedestrian and biking connections in that area, including spanning Lincoln Memorial Drive,” he says.

While Daykin says there may be some naysayers, the last 10 years proves that progress is possible when it comes to developing downtown.

“By and large, things have happened — not to maybe the extend or maybe to the same extent that were expected in the 2010 plan — but they have happened,” he says.

Tags

Lake Effect SegmentsLake EffectWUWMbusinessDowntown Milwaukee
Stay Connected
Joy Powers
Joy Powers joined WUWM January 2016 as producer for Lake Effect. Most recently, she was a director and producer for The Afternoon Shift, on WBEZ-fm, Chicago Public Radio.
See stories by Joy Powers
Tom Daykin
Tom Daykin has been covering commercial development at the Journal Sentinel since 1995. During that time, he's reported on not just the ongoing transformation of downtown Milwaukee, but also has covered big changes throughout the city, including the Menomonee Valley, Walker's Point and the Harbor District, as well as developments in other communities throughout southeastern Wisconsin. A 1984 graduate from the University of Iowa, Daykin's also been a reporter at the Milwaukee Sentinel, Racine Journal Times, Lexington Herald-Leader and Iowa City Press-Citizen.
See stories by Tom Daykin
Jack Hurbanis
Jack Hurbanis started as the WUWM Digital Intern in January 2020, transitioning to Assistant Digital Producer in July.
See stories by Jack Hurbanis