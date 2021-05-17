Capitol Notes: Johnson Asks Evers To Cut Additional Unemployment Benefits For Wisconsinites

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is reportedly asking Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to cut an extra $300 in federal unemployment benefits to displaced workers.

Johnson and Republican members of the Wisconsin House delegation sent a letter to the governor late last week. Johnson said businesses are facing a worker shortage and are having difficulty “finding people who are willing to turn down the extra government money and go back to work.” But some Wisconsin Democrats say there might be other reasons why some are reluctant to return to work, such as having a hard time finding child care.

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com if he thinks Evers will stop providing the extra $300 in benefits.

