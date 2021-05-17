© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
1712-CAPITOLNOTES-PODCAST.jpg
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Johnson Asks Evers To Cut Additional Unemployment Benefits For Wisconsinites

Published May 17, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
state cap inside credit maayan.jpg
Maayan Silver
/
WUWM
Republicans are asking Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to remove an extra $300 in federal unemployment benefits because of claims that workers aren't seeking jobs because of the additional payments.

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is reportedly asking Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to cut an extra $300 in federal unemployment benefits to displaced workers.

Johnson and Republican members of the Wisconsin House delegation sent a letter to the governor late last week. Johnson said businesses are facing a worker shortage and are having difficulty “finding people who are willing to turn down the extra government money and go back to work.” But some Wisconsin Democrats say there might be other reasons why some are reluctant to return to work, such as having a hard time finding child care.

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com if he thinks Evers will stop providing the extra $300 in benefits.

Tags

Capitol NotesWUWMpoliticsCoronavirusSenator Ron JohnsonGov. Tony Evers
Stay Connected
Marti Mikkelson
Marti, a Waukesha native, joined the WUWM news team in February of 1999. She is also host of WUWM's weekly political podcast, Capitol Notes.
See stories by Marti Mikkelson