Capitol Notes: It Appears There Won't Be An Expansion of Medicaid Programs In Wisconsin

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has called a special session of the state Legislature for Tuesday to expand Medicaid programs in Wisconsin. Evers says he would use $850 million in federal Medicaid money to pay for economic development projects across the state. But Republicans who control the Legislature seem to want no part of it. They say they’ll go into session and then immediately end it, also known as a “gavel-in, gavel-out” maneuver.

In this week’ssconversation, Marti Mikkelson asked JR Ross of wispolitics.com why the GOP objects to accepting federal money for the expansion.