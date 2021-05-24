© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes: It Appears There Won't Be An Expansion of Medicaid Programs In Wisconsin

Published May 24, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT
Marti Mikkelson talks with JR Ross of wispolitics.com about why Wisconsin Republicans object to accepting federal money for Medicaid expansion.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has called a special session of the state Legislature for Tuesday to expand Medicaid programs in Wisconsin. Evers says he would use $850 million in federal Medicaid money to pay for economic development projects across the state. But Republicans who control the Legislature seem to want no part of it. They say they’ll go into session and then immediately end it, also known as a “gavel-in, gavel-out” maneuver.

In this week’ssconversation, Marti Mikkelson asked JR Ross of wispolitics.com why the GOP objects to accepting federal money for the expansion.

