Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Who's All Looking To Challenge Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers In 2022?

Published June 7, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT
Marti Mikkelson and JR Ross discuss the week in politics in "Capitol Notes."

Gov. Tony Evers made it official over the weekend at the virtual state Democratic convention — he is running for a second term in November of next year. Evers says he’s seeking reelection because more work needs to be done, and he needs to keep Republican-authored Legislation in check through his veto powers.

Several Republicans have indicated they’d like to challenge Evers next year, but none more so than former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

In this week’s Capitol Notes, JR Ross of wispolitics.com discusses with Marti Mikkelson how the field of GOP candidates might take shape.

Marti Mikkelson
Marti, a Waukesha native, joined the WUWM news team in February of 1999. She is also host of WUWM's weekly political podcast, Capitol Notes.
