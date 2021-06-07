Capitol Notes: Who's All Looking To Challenge Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers In 2022?

Gov. Tony Evers made it official over the weekend at the virtual state Democratic convention — he is running for a second term in November of next year. Evers says he’s seeking reelection because more work needs to be done, and he needs to keep Republican-authored Legislation in check through his veto powers.

Several Republicans have indicated they’d like to challenge Evers next year, but none more so than former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

In this week’s Capitol Notes, JR Ross of wispolitics.com discusses with Marti Mikkelson how the field of GOP candidates might take shape.

