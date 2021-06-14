Capitol Notes: Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Fly To Arizona To Observe Ballot Recount

A group of Republican state lawmakers flew to Arizona over the weekend to observe the recount of two million ballots that’s taking place in Phoenix. President Joe Biden narrowly defeated then-President Donald Trump in Arizona in November, and some Republicans have questioned the results.

State Representative Janel Brandtjen, who chairs the Assembly Elections committee, spearheaded the trip to Arizona. The trip happened after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired former police officers to conduct an audit of Wisconsin’s 2020 election and submit findings this fall. Brandtjen’s committee will oversee that audit.

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, Marti Mikkelson asked JR Ross of wispolitics.com, what he thinks Wisconsin lawmakers expect to learn by observing the recount in Arizona.