Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Larson's Exit From U.S. Senate Race Not Entirely Shocking

Published August 9, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT
Wisconsin State Capitol Building in Madison
Marti Mikkelson and JR Ross discuss the week in politics in "Capitol Notes."

Democratic state Senator Chris Larson of Milwaukee has dropped out of the race for U.S. Senate that will take place next year. In doing so, Larson endorsed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes of Milwauke for the seat currently held by Republican Ron Johnson. Larson’s exit from the race still leaves a crowded field of Democrats wanting to take on Johnson, if he decides to run for a third term.

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com if he was surprised that Larson dropped out.

