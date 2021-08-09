Capitol Notes: Larson's Exit From U.S. Senate Race Not Entirely Shocking

Democratic state Senator Chris Larson of Milwaukee has dropped out of the race for U.S. Senate that will take place next year. In doing so, Larson endorsed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes of Milwauke for the seat currently held by Republican Ron Johnson. Larson’s exit from the race still leaves a crowded field of Democrats wanting to take on Johnson, if he decides to run for a third term.

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com if he was surprised that Larson dropped out.

