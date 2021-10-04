© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Gableman issues subpoenas to some Wisconsin election clerks

Published October 4, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT
Wisconsin State Capitol
Maayan Silver
/
WUWM

The investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin is heating up. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired former conservative state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to lead the probe.

Gableman issued subpoenas late last week to a handful of election clerks across the state and said the burden will be on them to prove the election was run fairly.

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, WUWM’s Marti Mikkelson asked JR Ross of wispolitics.com what happens next.

Marti Mikkelson
Marti, a Waukesha native, joined the WUWM news team in February of 1999. She is also host of WUWM's weekly political podcast, Capitol Notes.
