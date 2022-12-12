© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Milwaukee leaders Johnson & Crowley head to Madison to discuss state financial aid

By Chuck Quirmbach
Published December 12, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST
Capitol Notes explores big news in Wisconsin politics.

As Milwaukee homicides are in the headlines, Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley head to Madison this week, likely asking for more public safety dollars from the state.

Plus, Republicans have managed to find enough money to pay their new state party chairman.

And, the number of people running for the 8th state Senate district seat vacated by retired Republican Alberta Darling keeps growing.

WisPolitics Editor JR Ross has it all on Capitol Notes.

Chuck Quirmbach
Chuck Quirmbach joined WUWM in August 2018. He focuses his longform stories on health, innovation, science, technology, transportation, utilities and business.
Chuck Quirmbach