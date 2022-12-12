Capitol Notes: Milwaukee leaders Johnson & Crowley head to Madison to discuss state financial aid

As Milwaukee homicides are in the headlines, Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley head to Madison this week, likely asking for more public safety dollars from the state.

Plus, Republicans have managed to find enough money to pay their new state party chairman.

And, the number of people running for the 8th state Senate district seat vacated by retired Republican Alberta Darling keeps growing.

WisPolitics Editor JR Ross has it all on Capitol Notes.

