© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Will Wisconsin's top elections official keep her job? The latest in GOP efforts to oust her

By Maayan Silver
Published August 28, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Maayan Silver
/
WUWM

On this week's Capitol Notes, JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, fills in the context on GOP efforts to remove Wisconsin's top election official from her post and to get liberal-backed State Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz to recuse herself from recently filed lawsuits to throw out Wisconsin's current state legislative district maps. Ross also breaks down the impact of last week's GOP presidential primary debate in Milwaukee.

Tags
Capitol Notes WUWMFeatured
Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver is a WUWM news reporter.
See stories by Maayan Silver