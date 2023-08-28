Capitol Notes: Will Wisconsin's top elections official keep her job? The latest in GOP efforts to oust her
On this week's Capitol Notes, JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, fills in the context on GOP efforts to remove Wisconsin's top election official from her post and to get liberal-backed State Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz to recuse herself from recently filed lawsuits to throw out Wisconsin's current state legislative district maps. Ross also breaks down the impact of last week's GOP presidential primary debate in Milwaukee.