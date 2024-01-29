© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Republicans try on abortion, redistricting bills. But Gov. Tony Evers has the veto pen

By Chuck Quirmbach
Published January 29, 2024 at 9:17 AM CST
Wisconsin State Capitol Building.
ChrisBergeron
/
Stock Adobe
Wisconsin Supreme Court primary election is on Feb. 21.

Divided Republican lawmakers attempt a referendum on an abortion ban and don't exactly like legislative redistricting maps submitted by Gov. Tony Evers.

Gov. Evers has said what he plans to do about those GOP efforts. Meanwhile, Gov. Evers appoints a longtime Milwaukee state senator to a judgeship, and the presidential campaign is already in full swing in the state.

WisPolitics Editor JR Ross explains everything in this edition of Capitol Notes.

Chuck Quirmbach
Chuck is a WUWM news reporter.
