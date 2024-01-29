Capitol Notes: Republicans try on abortion, redistricting bills. But Gov. Tony Evers has the veto pen
Divided Republican lawmakers attempt a referendum on an abortion ban and don't exactly like legislative redistricting maps submitted by Gov. Tony Evers.
Gov. Evers has said what he plans to do about those GOP efforts. Meanwhile, Gov. Evers appoints a longtime Milwaukee state senator to a judgeship, and the presidential campaign is already in full swing in the state.
WisPolitics Editor JR Ross explains everything in this edition of Capitol Notes.